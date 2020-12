Let's settle the debate once and for all.

It's the Burger Show season finale! And it wouldn't be a party without chef Joshua Weissman, whose viral TikToks and cooking series "But Better" have turned him into an Internet sensation.

Today, Josh and Alvin are going to settle the debate once and for all—what makes the perfect burger combo meal? Beyond the bun and patty. What's your fry of choice? Waffle? Curly? Tots? And what drink are you washing it down with?

Tune in to see what's cookin'!