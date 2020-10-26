In this special episode of Burger Scholar Sessions, George Motz pulls back the curtain on an international street-food icon: the spicy Malaysian egg burger!

This burger is so famous that it goes by several names—the Ramly Burger, the Sloppy Burger, and the "Sampah" Burger, which translates to "rubbish" in Malaysia.

But this burger isn't rubbish at all; it's a total flavor bomb. Wrapped in an egg and covered with spices, it's one of the craziest burgers George has ever tried. And now he's giving you the tools to make one at home.

Warning—it's spicy!