"He pulled a bone out of my burger!"

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, a.k.a. "Fluffy," learns how to cook must-try burger styles that every burger lover should know about—including a quintessential smashburger and hybrid quesadilla burger.

Under the tutelage of Alvin Cailan, Fluffy is training to become the ultimate burger warrior.

And for all of Fluffy's hard work, Alvin is going to surprise him with a mind-blowing Texas beef-rib burger inspired by his hero, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Will Fluffy pass the test? Find out on today's episode.