The only problem with Thanksgiving is it doesn’t feature enough cheese! Amiright? Yes. Well, thankfully, Cheetos® is here to help, enlisting chef Matty Matheson and everyone’s favorite rapper Saweetie to show you how to make the perfect Cheesy Cheetos® Turkey Parm for Thanksgiving. It’s easy! Just grab some turkey cutlets, blitz up some Crunchy Cheetos® in your food processor, coat, and fry. Then, for an extra cheesy bite, add some sliced mozzarella, plenty of Parmigiano Reggiano, and at least a jar (or two!) of your favorite red sauce. Wham, the perfect cheesy Cheetos® Thanksgiving meal you can cook up in less than an hour. That’s a whole lot faster than baking a turkey, and much, much cheesier! Enjoy the crunch!

Cheesy Cheetos® Turkey Parm

Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients:

2 Twenty-four Ounce Jars of Your Favorite Red Sauce

1 Recipe Stuffing Seasoned Cheetos® Fried Turkey Cutlets (*See Below)

¾ Pound Sliced Whole Milk Mozzarella

¼ Pound Parmigiano Reggiano

6 Sage Leaves (Garnish)

Hardware:

Fish Spatula

Microplane Grater

Wooden Spoon or Spatula for Sauce

Small Offset Spatula or Spoon for Tomato paste

Chef's Knife

Forks for Whisking Eggs

Liquid Measuring Cup

Dry Measuring Cups or Gram Scale

Can Opener

Parchment Paper

Rolling Pin or Meat Mallet to beat cutlets

Pepper Grinder

Food Processor

3 Wide Shallow Bowls for Fry Station

2 Cutting Boards for Produce and Meat

Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Half-Size Sheet Pan

Stainless Steel Tongs

Large Deep Saute or Fry Pan (At Least 10" Wide)

Mise Ramekins

*Stuffing Seasoned Cheetos® Fried Turkey Cutlets Ingredients:

1 Fifteen Ounce Bag Crunchy Cheetos®

6 Large Sage Leaves

2 Three Inch Sprigs Rosemary Leaves Picked

2 Large Sprigs Thyme Leaves Picked

6 Large Eggs

1.5 Cups Cornstarch

2.5 Pounds Turkey Breast, Cut into 8 Ounce portions (½ inch thick)

½ Cup Olive Oil

Procedure:

Most turkey breasts are sold as whole pieces, roughly 2.5 to 3 pounds in weight. If you can find a butcher to prepare cutlets for you, wonderful. Ask for 6 eight ounce ¼ cutlets.

If not...

Take your turkey breast and trim off any odd bits, then divide it into even portions by weight; around 8 ounces per piece. Depending on the weight of your breast, you may get more and that's okay!

Place each piece between two pieces of parchment and pound out with a rolling pin, meat mallet, or other blunt instrument until even across and ½ inch thick and set aside.

Season turkey breast cutlets with salt and pepper.

In the Food Processor, add Crunchy Cheetos®, torn sage leaves, and the leaves of your rosemary and thyme and blitz on high until it resembles seasoned bread crumbs.

Set into a large wide bowl, and then in two other bowls add cornstarch and beaten eggs separately.

Add olive oil into the deep frying pan and bring to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Take each individual turkey cutlet and dust into cornstarch, shaking off excess and then dipping into egg and then finishing in Cheetos® dust.

Fry each piece in oil, and fry until crisp and golden on each side, roughly two minutes per side.

Remove each piece to a sheet tray when finished, arranging pieces so they fit.

Top each piece with ¼ cup sauce and spread to cover almost to the edge. You will have almost half the sauce left over! Enough to double the portion for a large family or make a side of pasta.

Liberally grate Parmigiano Reggiano over the top of everything; you may not use it all.

Evenly distribute slices of mozzarella over the tops of cutlets, and set into the oven to melt and brown, it should take roughly 15 minutes.

Top each piece with sage leaf and crushed Cheetos® for garnish, serve immediately.

Click HERE for Frito-Lay coupons, sweepstakes, and Cheetos recipes.