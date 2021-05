The In-N-Out Double Double, Animal Style. The McDonald’s Big Mac. The White Castle slider. What do they have in common? They’re all fast-food burger icons!

In the season 7 premiere of The Burger Show, we’re asking 3 burger experts—George Motz, Kenji López-Alt, and Alvin Cailan—to show you how to hack these titans of the burger industry at home.

They’ve got some tricks up their sleeves, and some history to uncover. So let’s get to it!