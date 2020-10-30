Mummies are a classic Halloween costume. They’re plenty creepy and it’s easy to dress up as a mummy using things you have around the house. And just like their monstrous inspiration, these Cheetos® Mummies are scary easy to cook up at home. All you need are some hotdogs, pie crust, butter, and of course Flamin’ Hot® Cheetos® and a bag of Simply Cheetos® Puffs White Cheddar Jalapeño. Watch the Matty Matheson-hosted video up top and then scroll down to read Complex’s detailed recipe. You’ll be wolfing down these candy-eyed crunchers in no time. Just make sure you save one for Chester.

Cheetos® Mummies

Yield: 8 mummies

Ingredients:

1 Can Refrigerated Crescent Rolls

1 8.5 Ounce Bag Simply Cheetos® Puffs White Cheddar Jalapeño

1 8.5 Ounce Bag Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® Crunchy

8 Hot Dogs

2 Eggs

Sriracha Hot Sauce

Candy Eyes

Hardware:

Food Processor

Sheet Pan

Parchment Paper

Fork

Cutting Board

Knife

Pastry brush

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Blitz up one 8.5 ounce bag each Simply Cheetos® Puffs White Cheddar Jalapeño and Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® Crunchy in food processor and set aside in separate shallow bowls.

On cutting board, roll out dough and press together to create a solid rectangle and cut into thin strips.

In bowl, beat up eggs to create egg wash, brush lightly on top and toss strips into your crushed Cheetos® of choice.

Line sheet pan with parchment paper, wrap hot dogs up haphazardly in strips of crushed Cheetos®-coated dough to create your mummies.

Place on sheet pan and rearrange dough strips to leave space for your mummies’ eyes.

Bake for 10-15 minutes until puffed and golden. Move to serving dish and using Sriracha hot sauce (or ketchup if you don't like heat) adhere candy eyes and create some bloody wounds.