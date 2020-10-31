Want to have your Halloween drink and eat it too? Well, with Cheetos® you can do exactly that. In fact, you can incorporate Cheetos® directly into your next batch of Jello shots, as this Matty Matheson-hosted video explains. Just add lime juice, tequila, and mango to your Jello, then stir in some ground Flamin’ Hot® Limón Cheetos® and don’t forget to garnish your drink with some Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® Bag of Bones® bits and a crushed Cheetos® rim. Boom, now you’ve got the perfect shooter for your next fun-filled Halloween house party. It’s easy, but be sure to scope the video above before diving into the recipe details below. Soon, you’ll have a tray of these Chester-approved shots ready to go before you know it. And, as always, please remember to drink responsibly.

Flamin’ Hot® Limón Mango Jello Shots

Yield: 5-6 ounce cocktails

Ingredients:

2 Cups Mango Nectar

1 Bag Flamin’ Hot® Limón Cheetos®, Ground

1 8.5 ounce Bag Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® Bag of Bones®

4 Limes, for Zest and Garnish

1 Cup Lime Juice

1 Tablespoon Demerara Sugar

1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 Cup White Tequila

4 Envelopes of Unflavored Gelatin

Hardware:

Medium Saucepan

6-8 Ounce Cocktail Glasses

Microplane

Measuring Cup

Food Processor

Mesh Strainer

Knife

Spatula

Procedure:

Blitz up one 8.5 ounce bag Flamin’ Hot® Limón Cheetos® in food processor and set aside.

Measure out 1 liquid cup each of tequila and lime juice, and pour into pitcher to reserve.

Measure 2 cups Mango nectar into saucepan, add sugar and salt and whisk over medium heat to dissolve.

While your mango mixture heats, return your lime juice and tequila to measuring cup and lightly sprinkle powdered gelatin over the surface of cold liquids in even layers, allowing gelatin to fully hydrate and drop before adding more to avoid clumping.

Once mango nectar reaches a light simmer, turn off heat and whisk in bloomed gelatin mixture until completely dissolved.

Using microplane, zest two limes in and then strain back into pitcher, pouring out 1 cup liquid into measuring cup with two spoonfuls of crushed Flamin’ Hot® Limón Cheetos®.

Mix together, until color changes to red and strain into separate container to separate out pieces.

Allow to cool slightly before proceeding; dice up one mango and rim your cocktail glasses while you wait by running lime wedge around edge of glassware and dipping into plate of crushed Cheetos®.

Set up cocktail glasses on sturdy tray and cover the bottom of each with diced mango.

Pour over Cheetos®-infused cocktail to cover mango, continuing until glasses are evenly filled a 1/4 of the way high, move to level part of refrigerator or freezer to chill until firm.

When firm, lightly coat top of gelatin with layer of crushed Cheetos®, and using the back of a spoon, gently pour mango mixture over the top, doing your best to not disturb the layer.

Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® Bag of Bones® Ending:

Pour layer 2/3 up the glass, and then garnish by floating Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® Bag of Bones® skull, hand, and ribcage in the top to create a spooky apparition.