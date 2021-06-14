To celebrate Hot Ones’ first-ever custom artist-designed collaboration hot sauce label for Los Calientes Barbacoa, we caught up with Louis De Guzman to talk about the design of the label, living in Chicago, and his thoughts around spicy food and Hot Ones. This limited edition Louis De Guzman-designed Los Calientes Barbacoa bottle is available to win exclusively at ComplexLand from June 16th-18th. Look for the Hot Ones Hot Sauce Monument for your chance to enter and win!

What was the inspiration behind the design and colors for our Limited Edition Los Calientes Barbacoa label?

The inspiration behind the design was solely based on the bold yet subtle Los Calientes label. I wanted to approach the narrative of the existing branding while working with and infusing my “In Between The Lines” body of work. Ultimately, I wanted to embody the bold flavor and anticipated heat that Los Calientes has to offer. Finally, I wanted to incorporate my signature color palette and paint tones towards the label.

Tell us your favorite thing about being from Chicago.

My favorite thing about being from Chicago is that we’re known for having such a strong and well bonded city. Unity in community is something I live by. There is so much good energy and inspiration that rises from all of the amazing hard working people that come from our city. I’m super proud to be from here.

What’s your go-to wing spot in Chicago?

CRISP wings in Lakeview

How has food impacted your career?

Food has impacted my career in many ways, especially for me being of Filipino descent. I grew up around a lot of food and culture that has fueled many of my projects throughout the years. I truly see food as it’s own art form , and chefs are some of the greatest artists in the world. Being able to travel and experience different cultures’ personal flavors has always been one of my favorite things when it comes to gaining inspiration and knowledge.

What guest do you want to see on Hot Ones?

I’d love to see Jo Koy, Pharrell Williams, Don C. and Snoh Aalegra

What’s your first memory that includes spicy food?

My first memory that includes spicy food was when I first had Chilli oil for the first time. I put WAY TOO MUCH on my dish at the time which already had peppers on it. No fun.

Tell us your favorite Hot Ones episode.

I’m torn on having just one favorite, however I did enjoy Justin Timberlake’s, Kevin Hart’s, and Drew Barrymore’s episodes.

Do you have any Hot Ones sauces? If so, which is your favorite and what do you eat it with?

We currently have a decent selection of Hot Ones sauces in the studio at the moment, but I’d have to say (not being biased) that Los Calientes Barbacoa is my favorite. It really goes well with everything, but in my experience, it’s great with ground turkey and/or chicken with rice.

Image via First We Feast Original

Image via First We Feast Original

Image via First We Feast Original