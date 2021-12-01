For the Risk Taker: Truth or Dab the Game from Wilder Toys
We bring the hot questions to you in this at-home card game. Tell the truth, or opt for a spicy hit of The Last Dab (mini bottle included for game play). Already have the OG? We cooked up a fresh batch of hot questions in the new Truth or Dab Expansion Pack.
For that Friend Who Went to Art School: Oxford Pennant
Oxford Pennant’s impeccably stitched and screen-printed pennants make it easy to root for the home team, especially when it’s Team Hot Ones! Our felt-clad collaboration features designs to heat up your—or your friend’s—decor game in a flash.
For the Repeat Offender: Hot Ones Subscription Box by Heatonist
What’s better than one delivery of Hot Ones sauces? A monthly delivery of Hot Ones sauces! Bestow this subscription upon the truest of hot sauce fans and be crowned with gift-giving glory.
For the Problem Solver: Hot Ones 3-in-1 Puzzle Pack from Wilder Toys
Winter is upon us, and that means….PUZZLE SEASON! Settle in for a 900-piece jigsaw journey, assembling a puzzle portrait of our most beloved hot sauces. Puzzling has never been so hot!
For the Ultimate Collector: YouTooz x Hot Ones
Always wanted to carry Sean Evans along in your pocket? Now you can! This tiny replica of our fearless Hot Ones host is ultra-portable, so the next time you’re staring down the wings of death at your local bar, bring him along for moral support.
For the Merch Drop Stan: First We Feast Show Swag
Some people like to wear their heart on their sleeves. For the friend who is always ready for the next merch drop, outfit them with all the First We Feast merch they can get their hands on, from Hot Ones beanies to Burger Show tees and Burger Scholar aprons, there’s a little something for every fan.
For the Kitchen Connoisseur: Hot Ones Sauces by Heatonist
Choose from your favorite season’s line-up, or mix-and-match to your heart’s content. Heatonist’s collection of ‘as seen on Hot Ones’ sauces are a Scoville-lover’s dream.
For the Friend Who Thinks They Could Handle Hot Ones: Boneless Chicken Bites
We’ve all been there. You’re half-way through a Hot Ones episode and know you could handle the heat better than the guest du jour. Ready to put all that bragging to the test? Our new Hot Ones Boneless Chicken Bites let you live the show at home. Each bag contains breaded seasoned white meat boneless chicken bites, plus 3 of our famous sauces—The Classic, Los Calientes, and The Last Dab Apollo—for an authentic experience. Play the #HOTONESCHALLENGE at any holiday gathering and see who sweats.
For the Mixology Maven: Hot Ones Nugget Honey
It’s not only for nuggets! Pure alfalfa honey is infused with herby gin and Pepper X for a hot honey that is a must-add for warm winter cocktails.
For those who Pay it Forward: Donate to Common Threads
We’re proud to partner year-round with Common Threads, an organization empowering communities to make nutritious, educated food choices each and every day. If you’d like to learn more or give a gift with lasting impact, a donation to Common Threads is the way to go.