The biggest food holiday of the year may be in the rearview, but sharing in a mission of healthy food access is a focus at First We Feast every day. This Giving Tuesday, we’re shining a light on our year-round community partner, Common Threads.

Common Threads is a national nonprofit that provides children and families with cooking and nutrition education to encourage healthy habits. Common Threads equips under-resourced communities with information to make affordable, nutritious, and appealing food choices wherever they live, work, learn, and play. Because food is deeply rooted in culture and tradition, Common Threads prioritizes diversity in its lessons and recipes, encouraging participants to celebrate the world around them.

Learn more or donate to Common Threads by clicking here.