It's the season finale of Pizza Wars, and host Nicole Russell must now battle the final boss: master pizzaiolo Vito Iacopelli. Will Nicole's tandoori-inspired pizza be enough to impress food review legend Daym Drops, or will Vito's "connolo-style" slice steal the golden pizza trophy away from her for good? Only one oven can handle a pizza cagematch of this magnitude: The Ooni Koda 16. Tune into a very special episode of Pizza Wars to see who comes out on top.