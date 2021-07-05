Ramen, tacos, cheeseburgers, fried chicken—Mike Hauke of Tony Boloney's can turn just about anything into a pizza. But has the undisputed king of Instagramable pies finally met his match? In a brand new episode of Pizza Wars, host Nicole Russell attempts to wrestle the crown from Dr. Franken-slice in a viral pizza showdown for the ages. Will Nicole's popcorn-crusted bar pie be enough to topple Mike's bone-in "Flaming Cowboy"? Only pizza pros Mark Iacono and Scott Wiener can decide.
The Ultimate Viral Pizza Showdown with Mike Hauke, Mark Iacono, and Scott Wiener
"The pizza's on fire!"
