Detroit is home to some of America's most delicious pizza. But who can create the ultimate Motor City-inspired slice? As host Nicole Russell continues her quest to become the world's next master pizza-maker, she must face off against chef Cliff Skighwalker in a good ol' fashioned pan-pizza throwdown. Judges Adam Richman and Reina Scully have eaten all over the world, and now they're looking for that crisp, caramelized cheese and soft, pillowy dough that combines for the ultimate Detroit-style slice. Who will the judges award the golden pizza trophy this week? Tune in to an all-new episode of Pizza Wars and find out!