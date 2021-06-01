Get ready for a tour of L.A.’s best backyard, underground burger operations!

In today’s episode, Alvin will be hitting two special backyard pop-ups—Yellow Paper Burger in Monterey Park to try their classic double cheeseburger, and Hangaburs in El Sereno to try their epic Nayarit-style smashburger.

As we all know, the past year and a half was gut-wrenching for restaurants. But in the wake of the pandemic’s destruction, a beautiful thing happened in the food world. A vibrant pop-up movement took root in Los Angeles, made up of scrappy DIY food operations—many of them burger stands.

It’s no exaggeration to say that we’re in the midst of a Burger Revolution, thanks to an explosion of guerrilla-style hamburger stands. This episode is dedicated to the small business owners who took a risk to feed people during tough times. We salute you.