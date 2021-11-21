Snacktime is one of America’s favorite pastimes. And you already know The Try Guys, Ned Fulmer and Zach Kornfeld, are always taking part.

Today, a couple of Zach and Ned’s favorite munchies go toe-to-toe in the ultimate Snackdown Smackdown! The game includes three one-on-one snack matchups and a bonus round in case there’s a tie. But remember, only one snack can be named champion in the end.

Watch The Try Guys take on everything from cheddar snack mix to wasabi peas while figuring out which Fanta flavor brings out the most zest in their snacks. What tastes best? Which will win? Catch the Snackdown Smackdown above to find out.