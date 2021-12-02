Simu Liu is an actor who stars in 2021's highest-grossing box office film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which you can currently find streaming on Disney+. You can also catch him on Kim's Convenience on Netflix. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the Marvel hero takes on the wings of death and discusses board games, Asian snacks, and the pros and cons of playing Spiderman at birthday parties.