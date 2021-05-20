Hot Ones is not only back, but we’re back in studio, babyyyyy! Season 15 kicks off Thursday, May 27, at 11am EST with a brand-new guest taking on the wings of death in person with Sean Evans. And you know what that means: a new starting lineup of hot sauces makes its way to the table. This season is all about diverse flavors—from a Peruvian-style jalapeno sauce, to an all-new Los Calientes, to a fiery number that evokes chicken tikka masala. And, needless to say, it packs some serious heat.