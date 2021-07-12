Can two thin-crust loving New Yorkers make deep dish pizza fit for a Chicago native? As host Nicole Russell continues her quest to become the world’s next master pizza maker she must face off against Josephine Giordano of Lenny’s Pizza to see if she can conquer the Windy City’s most controversial culinary export. Will Nicole’s chicken parm-packed deep dish be enough to the win the favor of Muchies’ Farideh Sadeghin and Chicago native Sean Evans? Tune in to an all new episode Pizza Wars and find out!