Inspired by EA’s new first-person shooter Battlefield 2042, Hot Ones host Sean Evans and The Burger Show’s Alvin Cailan imagine what the world will be like in a dystopian future. But rather than focus on the potential weapons, vehicles, and robot dogs, the First We Feast hosts tackle a topic near and dear to their hearts—The Future of Spice. The end result is Alvin’s Explosive Chik’n Grenades. Check out the video above to see why these spicy plant-based nuggets almost brought both men to tears.

Alvin’s Explosive Chik’n Grenades Ingredients: