Inspired by EA’s new first-person shooter Battlefield 2042, Hot Ones host Sean Evans and The Burger Show’s Alvin Cailan imagine what the world will be like in a dystopian future. But rather than focus on the potential weapons, vehicles, and robot dogs, the First We Feast hosts tackle a topic near and dear to their hearts—The Future of Spice. The end result is Alvin’s Explosive Chik’n Grenades. Check out the video above to see why these spicy plant-based nuggets almost brought both men to tears.  

Alvin’s Explosive Chik’n Grenades Ingredients: 

  • Plant-Based Nuggets
  • Dried Ghost Peppers
  • Dried Trinidad Scorpion Peppers
  • Dried Carolina Reaper Peppers
  • Grapeseed Oil
  • Scallions
  • Garlic
  • Ginger