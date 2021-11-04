Salma Hayek is an Academy Award–nominated actress and film producer who has been a leading box-office draw for decades—from Desperado, to Frida, to The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and many more. Her latest is the highly anticipated Marvel Studios release Eternals, which is set to hit theaters on November 5th. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as the Hollywood icon takes on the wings of death and adopts Sean as an honorary Mexican for his spice tolerance. Along the way, she discusses movie-business economics, explores the connection between Frida Kahlo and string theory, and describes a close encounter with an octopus.