Rob Lowe is an actor, producer, and director who has touched everything from timeless films, to Emmy Award record-breaking TV shows. He’s also releasing new podcast episodes for Season 2 of “Literally with Rob Lowe,” as well as “Parks and Recollection,” a Parks & Rec recap series alongside Alan Yang—not to mention starring in 9-1-1 Lonestar, which returns to Fox on January 3rd. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the Hollywood vet takes on the wings of death and discusses West Wing lore, comedy legends, and the most overrated Thanksgiving sides. Happy Thanksgiving, Spice Lords!