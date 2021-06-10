Quavo is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer you know as one-third of the rap group Migos. The latest single, "Straightenin," is out now with the group's upcoming fourth studio album Culture III set to release on June 11th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Quavo follows in the footsteps of Offset and attempts to scale the heights of Mount Scoville, discussing everything from Jeff Goldblum fits, to studio sessions with DJ Khaled, to partying with Elon Musk along the way.