Nicole Russell is on a mission to become the world's next master pizza-maker. But first she must defeat some of New York's top chefs in a pizza battle royale. Whether she's trading NY-style slices with Frank Pinello, or recreating pizzas from famous movies to win over Binging with Babish, Nicole is putting her skills to the test in a new pizza-themed competition each week. Will Nicole impress slice-obsessed judges like Sean Evans, Michael Imperioli, Mark Iacono, and Farideh Sadeghin, or let the coveted golden pizza trophy slip through her fingers? Tune in every Monday at 11AM EST for a new episode of Pizza Wars and find out!