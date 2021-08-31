Padma Lakshmi is the host of Hulu’s Taste the Nation, the face of Bravo’s Top Chef, and the author of the new children’s book Tomatoes for Neela. But more than a food media tour de force, Lakshmi is also one of the world’s most vocal snack obsessives. From beloved Indian essentials like muruku and Masala Munch, universal classics like Pringles and tortilla chips and salsa, Lakshmi breaks down the savory snacks that keep her going between projects.