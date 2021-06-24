Olivia Rodrigo is a singer-songwriter whose double-platinum debut single, “drivers license,” broke all kinds of records, including Spotify’s most-streamed song ever in a week. She followed that up with her critically acclaimed album, Sour, which likewise shot to the top of the Billboard Charts. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as the pop star of the moment takes on the wings of death and discusses everything from lyricism, to ghost stories, to the appeal of Trader Joe’s oatmeal raisin cookies.