Pizza is the ultimate blank canvas for culinary innovation. In this episode of Pizza Wars, host Nicole Russell faces off against Mythical Chef Josh to see who can create the ultimate “mashup pie.” At Mythical Kitchen, Josh has perfected the art of fast-food fusion, but will his Doritos Locos Taco Pizza be enough to take down Nicole’s Jamaican beef patty inspired pie? The choice is up to this week’s judges: Complex’s Speedy Mormon and chef Jae Lee of Nowon in NYC.