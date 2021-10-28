Mila Kunis is a Golden Globe–nominated actress whose decades in Hollywood include the legacy TV shows Family Guy and That '70s Show, as well as award-winning films like Black Swan and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as Kunis takes on the wings of death while breaking down NFTs, explaining what it's like to have Conan O'Brien as a neighbor, and fact-checking Ashton Kutcher's episode of Hot Ones.