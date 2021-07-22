Michael Che is a stand-up comedian and actor who has received five Emmy nominations for his work as head writer on Saturday Night Live. His new sketch comedy show, That Damn Michael Che, is currently streaming on HBO Max. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the "black Paul Rudd" takes on the, um, fish sticks of death and talks about everything from appearing on Wrestlemania, to selling t-shirts to Andre 3000, to how SNL's Hot Ones sketch came together.