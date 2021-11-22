"There's no soft-shell crab pizza, so I had to go deep into my little mind and invent that."

For Nicole Russell, pizza is the perfect blank canvas for personal expression and culinary creativity. But what happens when she goes up against YouTube's most creative rapper-turned-chef, Meyhem Lauren? On a very special episode of Pizza Wars, Russell heads back to her home in Rockaway, Queens to challenge the Fridge Diving host to a freestyle pizza battle for the ages. Will Nicole's Russ & Daughters smoked salmon be enough to best Meyhem's Old Bay-seasoned soft shell crab? Judge's Frank Pinello and Josephine Giordano have a tough decision ahead.