Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy Award winner, philanthropist, and bonafide spice lover: She’s got her very own hot sauce—the limited-edition Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce—launching at Popeyes on October 19. But how is she with super spicy food? Find out as Hot Girl Meg takes on the wings of death and discusses her love of anime, the time Cardi B brought a 120-pound albino python to set, and the major keys to a great freak anthem.