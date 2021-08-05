Matt Damon is an Academy Award–winning actor who has been in some of the most iconic films of the past 25 years—from Good Will Hunting, to Saving Private Ryan, to the Bourne film series and many more. His latest is the Tom McCarthy–directed crime drama, Stillwater, is out now. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Damon takes on the wings of death and discusses his vast filmography, his love for Bill Burr, and his showdown with Phil Jackson at the 2008 NBA Finals.