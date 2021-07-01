Malcolm Gladwell is the author of five New York Times best-selling books, including The Tipping Point, Blink, and Outliers. His latest is The Bomber Mafia, which is out now, and his massively popular podcast Revisionist History returns on June 24th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Gladwell takes on the wings of death and discusses everything from The Hoff, to video games, to the most exciting track event at the Summer Olympics.