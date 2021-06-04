Lou Williams is one of the greatest sixth men in NBA history—so much so that he was even immortalized in Drake’s “6 Man” track back in 2015. Now, on the season finale of The Takeout, Lou breaks down how it feels to be name-checked by some of rap’s biggest stars, explains what it takes to be an elite-level scorer off the bench, and chows down on some fried lobster tail and collard greens.