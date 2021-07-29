Lorde is a two-time Grammy Award–winning singer-songwriter, and she's back with her much-anticipated third studio album, Solar Power. The latest single, "Stoned at the Nail Salon," is out now, and there's a multi-continent tour set to begin next year. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as the New Zealand pop powerhouse takes on the wings of death and discusses the sound of cicadas, the art of songwriting, and the keys to a perfect onion ring.