Lil Yachty was a novice in the kitchen when he first made Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Witch Fingers mozzarella sticks. Now, under the tutelage of Chef Alvin, Yachty has emerged as a cook in his own right.
For the duo’s last hurrah in the kitchen, they’re going big. Like, Flamin’ Hot Honey Ham big. Using pineapple, mustard powder, a bit of cinnamon, some honey, Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snacks, and of course, ham, the two were ready.
Yet just as Yachty was about to prepare the marinade, he posed an interesting question: “What if hams have a holiday where they eat humans?” to which Chef Alvin responded, “That’s pretty dark, bro.”
Watch Yachty and Chef Alvin dress up the holiday ham and see what, if any, final instructions, come from the boss, Chester Cheetah.
Ingredients
1 – 9 pound (ish) spiral cut ham
1 Tablespoon – Mustard Powder
1/8 Teaspoon – Ground Cinnamon
2 – 8.5 ounce bags Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snacks
1 – 20oz can Pineapple Rings
1 – ¼ pound butter, melted
4 ounces – Honey
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Blitz up one and a half 8.5 oz bag Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy in Food Processor and set aside.
- In a microwave-safe measuring cup, melt 1/4-pound butter.
- Measure out 4 ounces of honey into a measuring cup, due to its weight it will naturally sink for measurement.
- Measure out mustard powder and cinnamon into the cup. And whisk until homogenous.
- Drizzle 1/3 of the butter over the top of the spiral ham, ensuring it gets into each slice.
- Sprinkle ground Cheetos Flamin’ Hot within each slice, allowing the butter to help adhere.
- Use toothpicks to hold slices upright as ham bakes, drizzle remaining honey and butter over ham, making sure to massage it in thoroughly. Collect any remainder on the sheet pan and pour-over.
- Thoroughly encrust ham with remaining ground Cheetos Flamin’ Hot. Arrange pineapple slices around ham on sheet pan in melted honey butter.
- Bake for one hour and check the doneness of the pineapple and ham.
- Pineapples should be golden and pliable, remove from pan and return ham and cook another 20-30 minutes until heated to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Garnish with roasted pineapple and Cheetos.