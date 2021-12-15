Lil Yachty was a novice in the kitchen when he first made Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Witch Fingers mozzarella sticks. Now, under the tutelage of Chef Alvin, Yachty has emerged as a cook in his own right.

For the duo’s last hurrah in the kitchen, they’re going big. Like, Flamin’ Hot Honey Ham big. Using pineapple, mustard powder, a bit of cinnamon, some honey, Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snacks, and of course, ham, the two were ready.

Yet just as Yachty was about to prepare the marinade, he posed an interesting question: “What if hams have a holiday where they eat humans?” to which Chef Alvin responded, “That’s pretty dark, bro.”

Watch Yachty and Chef Alvin dress up the holiday ham and see what, if any, final instructions, come from the boss, Chester Cheetah.

Ingredients

1 – 9 pound (ish) spiral cut ham

1 Tablespoon – Mustard Powder

1/8 Teaspoon – Ground Cinnamon

2 – 8.5 ounce bags Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snacks

1 – 20oz can Pineapple Rings

1 – ¼ pound butter, melted

4 ounces – Honey

Recipe Instructions