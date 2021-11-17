After the success of Chef Alvin and Lil Yachty’s Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Witch Fingers, the duo returned to the kitchen to create a tasty side dish that’ll be a hit at any Thanksgiving potluck.
Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Farmers Market Gratin is, as Chef Alvin describes it, “veggie lasagna almost.” Packed with savory herbs such as thyme and sage, along with potatoes, cheese, cream, and a hint of curry powder, this baked dish is then taken up a notch with some Flamin’ Hot Cheetle.
Despite Yachty successfully holding his own in the kitchen before, he was still a little nervous while making this dish: “I’m so not educated when it comes to farmers markets,” he explains.
Once the two get to work combining all the ingredients into a bowl, Chef Alvin receives a text message from the boss himself, Chester Cheetah. Check out the video above to see what Chester had to say and, if you’re interested in trying the recipe at home, the instructions are below. You’re welcome.
Ingredients
2 Pounds – Grated, Sharp Cheddar
1 Pint – Heavy Cream
1 – 8.5 ounce bag Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy snacks
1 – Butternut Squash, medium
2 – Sweet Potatoes
3 – Potatoes, Yukon Gold
¼ teaspoon – Red Curry Pepper
2 tablespoons – Kosher Salt
1/8 teaspoon – Ground Cinnamon
3 sprigs Thyme, leaves – Rough chop
2 sage leaves – Rough chop
Recipe
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Blitz up one 8.5 oz bag Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy snacks in Food Processor and set aside.
- On a cutting board, peel and slice all vegetables to ¼ inch thickness (on a mandoline or with a knife.)
- Add all veg to a large bowl, toss with ½ ground Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snacks, salt, cinnamon, cayenne, and thyme.
- Grate 2 pounds extra sharp cheddar cheese.
- Remove Mix any leftover seasoning or liquid with measured heavy cream.
- Rub-down the casserole dish with softened butter. A: Layer ¼ root vegetables in a single layer in an overlapping fashion.
- Add 1/3 shredded cheddar A: pour over 1/3 cream and repeat. On the last layer of vegetables, pour over the remaining cream and top with the last 1/3 cheddar and the remaining Cheetos.
- Bake for 1 hour with aluminum foil. Remove foil and continue to bake another 20-30 until vegetables are tender, the cream has thickened, and the top is browned.