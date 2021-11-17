After the success of Chef Alvin and Lil Yachty’s Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Witch Fingers, the duo returned to the kitchen to create a tasty side dish that’ll be a hit at any Thanksgiving potluck.

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Farmers Market Gratin is, as Chef Alvin describes it, “veggie lasagna almost.” Packed with savory herbs such as thyme and sage, along with potatoes, cheese, cream, and a hint of curry powder, this baked dish is then taken up a notch with some Flamin’ Hot Cheetle.

Despite Yachty successfully holding his own in the kitchen before, he was still a little nervous while making this dish: “I’m so not educated when it comes to farmers markets,” he explains.

Once the two get to work combining all the ingredients into a bowl, Chef Alvin receives a text message from the boss himself, Chester Cheetah. Check out the video above to see what Chester had to say and, if you’re interested in trying the recipe at home, the instructions are below. You’re welcome.

Ingredients

2 Pounds – Grated, Sharp Cheddar

1 Pint – Heavy Cream

1 – 8.5 ounce bag Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy snacks

1 – Butternut Squash, medium

2 – Sweet Potatoes

3 – Potatoes, Yukon Gold

¼ teaspoon – Red Curry Pepper

2 tablespoons – Kosher Salt

1/8 teaspoon – Ground Cinnamon

3 sprigs Thyme, leaves – Rough chop

2 sage leaves – Rough chop

Recipe