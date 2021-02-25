Kenan Thompson is a bonafide TV legend. From his roots at Nickelodeon to becoming the longest tenured cast member in Saturday Night Live history, he's been making us laugh for over 25 years. He also stars in a new comedy series from NBC—it's called Kenan, Tuesdays 830/730C. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as entertainment vet takes on the wings of death, regales Sean with tales of cooking Gordon Ramsay's eggs, and even busts out a Steve Harvey impression for good measure.