Hot Ones legend Keke Palmer is back for a Reunion Special, baby! She’s actress, writer, and singer with more than 50 TV shows and films over the course of her almost two-decade–long career. Her latest projects are the new Audible series, Hit Job, and Turnt Up With the Taylors on Facebook Watch. And now, the Season 3 alum is back for an extra-hot bonus round, brought to you by Field Roast, the maker of delicious plant-based meats and cheeses.