Kamaru Usman is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC—a dominant and reigning Welterweight Champion who has defended that title on four straight occasions. But how is he with spicy wings? Find out as the "Nigerian Nightmare" tries to put the wings of death in a chokehold while discussing fellow fighters like Francis Ngannou, breaking down the secrets of "sweet spots," and explaining the global appeal of Burna Boy.