Jon Bernthal is an actor you know from films like Fury and Ford v Ferrari, as well as megahit TV shows like The Punisher and The Walking Dead. You can catch him this fall in the much buzzed-about King Richard on November 19th, as well as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, in theaters and streaming on HBO Max now. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Bernthal takes on the wings of death and discusses close encounters with Brad Pitt, the best boxing movies of all time, and much more.