Jeremy Renner is a two-time Oscar-nominated actor, whose acclaimed credits include The Hurt Locker, Arrival, The Town, and appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has a pair of high-profile projects on the way—Hawkeye Season 1, which premieres on Disney+ November 24th, and The Mayor of Kingstown, a 10-episode American crime thriller coming to Paramount+ on November 14th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the Hollywood vet takes on the wings of death and discusses off-road racing at the Baja 500, karaoke memories, and his deep "man love" for Paul Rudd.
Watch Jeremy Renner Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
Jeremy Renner Goes Blind in One Eye While Eating
Sign Out