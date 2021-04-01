Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played many unforgettable roles on film and TV, perhaps most notably as Negan on The Walking Dead—get ready for a big character reveal April 4th! You can also catch him in The Unholy, a horror movie set to release in theaters and streaming on April 2nd. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as one of TV’s greatest villains takes on the wings of death and discusses visiting Stonehenge with Norman Reedus, riding Harleys, and the gig that almost made him quit acting.