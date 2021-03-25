J Balvin is the prince of reggaeton and the king of streaming worldwide, as well as a 5x Latin Grammy Award winner. His latest album, Colores, is out now—the newest singles are "Ma 'G'" and "Tu Vuh-Nay-No," and as is always the case with J Balvin, there's more new music on the way. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the global icon eats the spiciest meal of his life with Sean Evans and discusses everything from late nights in Paris with Michael Jordan, to how he almost ended up with the stage name "Scotch Bonnet."