Learn how to cook 2 regional icons from Swensons and Fat Mo's.

Burger Scholar George Motz is taking you on a ride through regional American fast-food burger history!

A lot of the big, commercial fast-food places have given the hamburger a bad wrap. Which is why George wants to set the record straight and show you two family-owned, hyper-regional burger chains that still do it right—Swensons in Ohio, and Fat Mo’s in Tennessee.

These beloved burgers are highly unique, and take a few twists and turns to get to the finished product. Swenson’s “Galley Boy” burger uses both barbecue and tartar sauce. Meanwhile, the “Double Mo” burger from Fat Mo’s incorporates a secret 18-spice Persian marinade.

In the words of George, “These places are proof that you don’t have to sell out to be a success!”