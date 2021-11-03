Some of New York’s most iconic dishes are rooted in classic Jewish deli cuisine - pastrami on rye, bagels and lox, matzo ball soup, and much more. But for Elyssa Heller, founder of Edith’s sandwich shop in Brooklyn, Jewish food has a much broader definition - one that is influenced by the Jewish diaspora. From Portuguese chicken sausage, to a lamb merguez sandwich from the Maghreb region of North Africa - Edith's menu explores the global flavors and cultural experience of Jewish cuisine.