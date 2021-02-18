Brendan Dunne recently hit the Hot Ones set to unbox some very special, very spicy sneakers. Above, you can see him reveal the new Hot Ones x Reebok Question Mid and the Reebok Classic Leather Legacy runners, while getting in the mood with a couple dabs of Apollo Hot Sauce. And yes, the sneakers are smokin’ hot, but those dashes of fiery sauce hit Dunne equally hard, causing him to choke up and guzzle milk while recounting the collab’s dopest details, including Scoville branding on the Questions and a milky white colorway on the updated Classic Leather Legacy running shoes. Both shoes drop today (Feb. 18), but remember hot sauce and milk are sold separately.

Cop your pair here.