To celebrate the latest Hot Ones x Reebok collab, Dallas Mavericks guards Josh Richardson and Trey Burke linked with Complex to welcome you to a new series called Dab And Dunk. For the show, the guys stepped into matching fiery red pairs of Reebok x Hot Ones Question Mid, ate a few wings doused in Last Dab hot sauce, then hit the court to see if they could still hoop. And the results might surprise you. After you watch the clip, check out the new Reebok x Hot Ones Question Mid and the Classic Leather Legacy runners before throwing some wings in the oven. Then, after you eat, be sure to come out asking, who’s got next?