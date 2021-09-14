Not only is Hasan Minhaj a beloved stand-up comedian, actor, and political commentator, he's also a big-time snack obsessive. On an all-new episode of Snacked, the Morning Show star breaks down his dos and don'ts for snacking like a responsible adult, from slipping on a latex glove before enjoying a bag of Chester's Fries, to purchasing his children bougie graham crackers at Trader Joe's, to how to craft the perfect peanut butter-and-banana "tostada" on an Eggo waffle.