Gabriel Iglesias is one of the comedy world's biggest stars, performing standup in front of sold out crowds and voice acting in blockbuster films like Space Jam 2. But on an all-new episode of Snacked, Fluffy returns to his roots by sampling some of his favorite Mexican snacks and candies. From Duvalin and Mazapan, to Takis and Sabritones, Fluffy breaks down the keys to enjoying some of Mexico's most beloved pre-packaged eats.