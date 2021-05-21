Few NBA players are more fun to watch than De’Aaron Fox. But when the Texas-raised point guard isn’t putting up huge numbers for the Sacramento Kings, you might find him at home crushing people on Call of Duty, re-watching Dragon Ball Z, and ordering massive amounts of delivery food. In this episode of The Takeout, Swipa The Fox schools Dumbfoundead on the magic of Kool-Aid soaked pickles, bites into one of Sactown’s finest fried chicken sandwiches, and explains why he’ll always claim Team Vegeta over Team Goku.
Watch De'Aaron Fox Talk Esports and Dragon Ball Z Over Kool-Aid Pickles
Swipa The Fox really knows how to order.
Sign Out