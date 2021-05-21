Few NBA players are more fun to watch than De’Aaron Fox. But when the Texas-raised point guard isn’t putting up huge numbers for the Sacramento Kings, you might find him at home crushing people on Call of Duty, re-watching Dragon Ball Z, and ordering massive amounts of delivery food. In this episode of The Takeout, Swipa The Fox schools Dumbfoundead on the magic of Kool-Aid soaked pickles, bites into one of Sactown’s finest fried chicken sandwiches, and explains why he’ll always claim Team Vegeta over Team Goku.